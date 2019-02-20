Zendaya says her new Tommy Hilfiger clothing collection will make people feel ''powerful.''

The 22-year-old actress has teamed up with the designer for an exclusive Spring 2019 TommyXZendaya range and says that her new range - which is available from size 4 to 24 and features silhouettes and rainbow stripes - is made to empower women.

Zendaya said: ''The most important thing to me is that these clothes feel timeless, and whoever puts it on feels powerful and confident.

''I've learned about what it really takes to make a garment. Even something as simple as a plain white tee takes so much more time, people and energy then you'd think, and every job is crucial.''

'The Greatest Showman' actress previously said she was delighted to have been given ''creative control'' over all aspects of her collection.

She explained: ''When I was first presented with the opportunity, I was told that Tommy Hilfiger himself wanted to talk to me about it. And sure enough he was on the phone, explaining how he wanted me to be as creative as I wanted.

''He told me how I would be able to truly have creative control from concept to clothing, down to the font on the packaging. I was in heaven when I showed up with my inspiration boards and a million ideas, and I was allowed to just go for it, with all the support in the world.''

Zendaya was delighted to be able to turn to her stylist Lee Roach for help and support with the collection.

She added: ''I really lean on him, and I partnered with him creatively for this collection. I met him when I was 14, and it's been just us ever since.

''He really understands my taste, partly because he helped me develop it. I've learned so much about fashion history from him.''