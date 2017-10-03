Zendaya thinks fashion has boosted her confidence.

The 21-year-old actress has admitted when she was younger ''nine times out of 10'' she would shop in the boys section of a store, and the star believes she was ''lucky'' enough to have parents who gave her free reign over her wardrobe choices as it has helped her to feel empowered.

Speaking to Glamour magazine about her style evolution, the brunette beauty said: ''I was lucky to have parents who let me wear what I wanted to wear and let me shop where I wanted to shop. Nine times out of 10 I was shopping in the boys section. I wore cargo shorts and hoodies. That was my uniform

''A huge part of my gaining confidence is because of fashion.''

The 'Spider-Man: Homecoming' star has hinted Rihanna is her style icon because she admires the 'Work' hitmaker's ''fearlessness'' when it comes to her outfits.

She said: ''What I love about someone like Rihanna is her fearlessness. It's almost a sense of, pardon my language, I don't give a f**k. When she wears a dress, it's for herself, and you can see that. There's something to be said for the fact that literally everybody can hate my outfit, but if I feel good in it, I'm the only one that should matter.''

Zendaya announced she was launching her clothing range Daya By Zendaya in 2015, and the fashion muse decided to make her label gender neutral because she doesn't think it is ''fair'' for a man or woman to only have a limited selection of garments to choose from, and she hopes the concept will become the ''future of fashion''.

Speaking about the inspiration behind her brand, she said: ''That's the future of fashion, right?. And it's different being a girl. We can wear guys' clothes, but the second a guy wears girls' clothes, it's like-- That's not fair. I think, for me, it's all about the experience of a shopper. For example, my sister is a thicker woman. She just had a baby; she's got hips, a booty popping in these streets. Why should she have to go to a different section to get clothes?''