Zendaya created her inclusive Tommy Hilfiger clothing collection for all the women in her family to enjoy.

The 22-year-old actress teamed up with the iconic designer for their exclusive Spring 2019 TommyXZendaya range, and the star explained that the line - which is available from size 4 to 24 and features silhouettes and rainbow stripes - was created to make ''every woman feel confident''.

She said: ''For me, it was about finding something that resonates with my fashion soul, which is this era [the 70's], a period I've always been obsessed with.

''That [A curve size range] was super important. If all the women in my family can't enjoy it, what's the point? It's about diversity and inclusion. I want every woman to feel confident , like they can go out and get something for themselves.''

'The Greatest Showman' star also admitted that she wanted to include garments that reflected her own ''personal style''.

Speaking to Marie Claire magazine, she added: ''I wanted something that looked worn, not too fresh. I think a lot of young people are feeling like they want to find their personal style as an adult - that's all part of growing up.

''I wanted items that I could wear as an adult - we're talking about suit pieces, having a good trouser and being able to put that with a T-shirt and some tennis shoes.

''I drew the 'Z' and the 'T' on a piece of paper and we had it stitched on to the bootay of the jeans.''