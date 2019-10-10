Zendaya found the release of 'Euphoria' ''extremely stressful''.

The 23-year-old actress is proud of her work on the show and while it was ''amazing and exciting'' to see the programme, it also left her feeling very anxious.

She said: ''Even though Euphoria coming out was amazing and exciting, it was also extremely stressful. It gave me a lot of anxiety every week.

''That's something I deal with; I have anxiety. I already know after this interview is over, I'm going to spiral about it for weeks...

But despite her anxiety, Zendaya learned a lot about herself while making the show and it's made her much more confident in her own abilities.

She told America's ELLE magazine's Women in Hollywood issue: ''I think Euphoria taught me a lot about myself. It made me more confident in my own abilities, because I doubted myself a lot.

''I was looking for something to prove I can do it. Euphoria served as that, in the healthiest way. I never want to plateau as an actress - I always want to be able to explore and push myself. [Being an actress] brings me to places and makes me do things I'd probably never do because I'm such an introverted person.''

When she was 20, Zendaya bought her own house and took control of her career and it helped her get more confident in her choices.

She said: ''I had grown up - I moved out, and it was time for me to be the sole voice in my career and make my own choices.

''I just had too many people I was trying to please, too many opinions, and I was constantly talked out of following my gut and my instinct. I don't have a road map for this s**t - I grew up really, really fast. I learned to trust myself a lot more.''

However, taking control of her own life left the 'Greatest Showman' star feeling more cautious.

She added: ''I never want to mess up. I'm trying to be the best version of myself without overapplying pressure. Then I start spiraling.''