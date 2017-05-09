Zendaya wanted her second Daya by Zendaya fashion range to be ''gender neutral''.

The 20-year-old actress launched her debut collection in November last year, and has since expanded her collection to feature athleisure wear, jumpsuits, denim garments and dresses in different cuts, sizes and colours, because she was eager for her clothing line to make all of her customers feel ''inclusive''.

Speaking about her latest venture to PEOPLE, the brunette beauty said: ''Everything I see for the brand is slowly starting to come true in the sense of how I wanted it to be very open. I wanted everybody to feel like they could wear it. I want it to feel inclusive and gender neutral.''

And the 'Spider-Man: Homecoming' star has revealed her recent drop was largely inspired by ''different colours'' that ''spoke'' to her, especially the copper hue because she has been ''obsessed'' with the shade and how it complements every skin tone.

The style icon explained: ''I was inspired by different colours that really spoke to me. There was this one copper colour that I was obsessed with because I felt it looked so beautiful on everybody's skin tones.''

And the mogul has revealed her debut line was ''a test'' from which she could learn from for her following creations.

She said: ''When it first started, I didn't really know what people were going to respond to. Seeing how diverse the groups of people that are wearing it are, how they choose to wear it, how old they are, I think that was really exciting for me.

''I feel like the first one is always a test to figure out where you fit and where you go in the marketplace. There was almost too many options the first time. The second time around, we just tightened it up and really made it feel like a collection.''