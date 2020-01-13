Zendaya had a ''science tech situation going on'' with her Critics' Choice Awards outfit.

The 'Euphoria' actress - who lost out on the Actress in a Drama Series accolade to 'Watchmen' star Regina King - walked the red carpet on Sunday (12.01.20) in a metallic pink skirt and matching top from Tom Ford's Spring/Summer 2020 collection, with the breastplate specially moulded to fit her body.

She told 'Entertainment Tonight': ''I saw it on the runway and thought it was sick and amazing because they were actually able to scan and mould my own body so it fits me the right way, so it's pretty cool.

''It was very science tech situation going on, so it was very [one-of-a-kind].''

Zendaya - who accessorised with Mateo New York earrings and Djula rings - loves to experiment on the red carpet and has no regrets about any of her previous looks.

She said: ''I have definitely had some of my own, like, red carpet moments -- listen, I wouldn't take it back, though, because you have to live and learn, you know, and that's OK.''

Meanwhile, even though she didn't win, the 23-year-old actress feels ''lucky'' to play recovering addict Rue Bennett in 'Euphoria'.

She said: ''I just feel very lucky. I just feel like to be able to tell those stories. It felt like something special as I was doing it, and I am grateful that people have been able to connect to it the way they have.''

And Zendaya tries to shut out external influences when it comes to preparing her work.

She said: ''It's a personal thing. If I try to take the world out of it, it's not about proving anything to the world, but it's really about getting better as an artist and being more in touch with where I can go and how I can do it.

''I just try to keep it internal, because that's a much happier place to work from when you are working really just to prove yourself that you can do it.''