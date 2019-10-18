Zendaya is very involved in creating her red-carpet looks.

The 23-year-old actress works closely with her glam squad, stylist Law Roach, hairstylist Ursula Stephen and make-up artist Sheika Daley to ensure her look matches her creative vision.

Sheika told Refinery29: ''Zendaya is specific about the things she likes. It's better that way because I've also been able to learn exactly what she wants and doesn't want over the years. It's less about trial and error with us because she can tell me right away that, for example, she doesn't like cat-eyes on the red carpet, or that a certain look doesn't photograph well.

''Sometimes you have clients who could care less about their hair and makeup and just want to finish and go home, but Zendaya just gets it. She likes to look pretty, she likes the job to be done well, she understands the creative process and our roles. She doesn't underestimate it or devalue it. I adore that about her.''

Sheika also revealed that Zendaya takes inspiration for her red-carpet looks from everywhere she goes.

She said: ''She's constantly inspired by everything she sees and everywhere she goes. I'm supposed to travel with her to Rome in the next few months, so she might get inspired by what she sees there, which will probably affect whatever we do for awards season. I know we'll create something monumental that everyone will be talking about for awhile. What, exactly? I don't know, but it's Zendaya, so I know it's going to be magical.''