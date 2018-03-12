Zendaya has teamed up with online retailer Boohoo to curate a 50-piece clothing range which will allow her fans to ''ball on a budget''.

'The Greatest Showman' star has worked with the British-based website to select her favourite garments from the company's spring collection, entitled The Zendaya Edit, which will launch on March 21.

Zendaya's picks range in price from £8 to £55 because she wants her fans to be able to add ''trendy and attainable'' pieces to add to their wardrobe.

Speaking to WWD.com, the 21-year-old actress said: ''I know my fans, and I know what's important to them. They are chic, fashion-forward and love clothes, but like most people, wanna be able to ball on a budget. So I felt this was a perfect fit, to help them choose some easy pieces that aren't just 'trendy' but also attainable.''

Zendaya is the latest star to collaborate with Boohoo, following in the footsteps of the likes of model Jordyn Woods, rapper Tyga, actress Vanessa Hudgens and pop star Charli XCX, and Katie Curran - the senior communications manager for Boohoo.com - is delighted to have the 'Spider-Man: Homecoming' star on board with the brand because she believes she is the ''perfect'' embodiment of the ''Boohoo girl''.

She said: ''Zendaya is everything the Boohoo girl is, and we can't wait to have her on board with us for spring. Zendaya is an amazing role model for our customers and her successful career and her impeccable style are just two of the reasons why this is the perfect partnership for Boohoo. Zendaya was a pleasure to work with. We are sad to see the process draw to a close, but we can't wait to release the collection on site now and celebrate the launch.''

The collection features dresses, slogan T-shirts, athleisure, trousers and jackets and will be available online from March 21.

Zendaya also stars in a campaign for The Zendaya Edit, shot by Zoey Grossman at a private location in Los Angeles.