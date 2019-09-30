Zendaya finds putting make-up on ''theraputic'' because it's so relaxing.
The 'Greatest Showman' actress regards using cosmetics as a ''hobby'' because it gives her the same sense of relaxation that others find from activities such as painting.
She said: ''For me, [applying] makeup is a hobby. It eases my mind the same way someone would enjoy painting. It's therapeutic; it calms me down.''
Zendaya enjoys doing her own make-up for red carpets and mascara is her ''all-time favourite'' product for events.
She told Allure magazine: ''I have my all-time favourite slash go-to: Lancôme's Hypnôse mascara. Mascara is a very special thing. Everyone has their favourite and that one just works for me.''
The 'Euphoria' actress remembers experimenting with make-up from a young age.
She said: ''My mom had really old make-up that I'd play with. I'd try avant-garde stuff -- crazy circles all over. We had a great time, but it was this cruddy '80s make-up that had definitely expired.''
The 23-year-old star has picked up a lot of tips over the years but learned the importance of not using too much heat on her hair the hard way.
She explained: ''When I hit 15, [my hair] had been so fried [on sets] that it was falling out in the sink. Heat is the enemy.
''I find other ways to achieve the styles I want -- pin-curling overnight, a roller set under a dryer with low, cool air. It takes more time, but it's worth it.''
Zendaya is proud to be the new face of Lancôme.
She said: ''Lancôme has always been one of those staple brands. I think we all [think about] Lancôme and then you see the rose in your head, and [their products] have a very signature style -- it's beautiful. [And now that I'm] going into adulthood and becoming a woman, Lancôme felt like the perfect place where I could take that next step and elevate. It's very exciting and it's crazy.''
