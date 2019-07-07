Zendaya feared for Tom Holland's safety whilst he was wearing his Spider-Man outfit.

The 22-year-old actress - who stars alongside Tom in 'Spider-Man: Far From Home' - has admitted to worrying about the British actor's health during their time on set.

Speaking to MTV News, Zendaya explained: ''Honestly, the stories I've heard about him having to wear that suit, like I do not ...

''You know what I think about all the time that really scares me? Is like, when he wears that mask that you can't just take off, 'cause it's all like one piece.

''I get scared all the time like, what if he's working so hard that he throws up? And then he can't, he chokes! I think about it all the time! That's really scary ... 'cause I look at him like, 'Please, I hope he never gets sick, oh my god!'''

Meanwhile, Zendaya recently admitted she ''got scared'' when the battery-powered 'Cinderella' gown she wore to this year's Met Gala ''got really hot''.

The actress - who walked the red carpet in the light-up Disney Princess-inspired dress - revealed she had to change into a different outfit shortly after getting inside because the batteries and wires underneath the gown started to heat up.

She said: ''The dress was like a science project. It was animatronic, and there were literally two people in the stands moving it with remote controls. I had no idea that it was going to heat up because there were so many batteries and wires in it.

''It got really hot - like, I was a little bit scared - and I just said, 'I should probably get this off before I roast...'''