Zendaya starred in a Bruno Mars music video after impressing on 'Lip Sync Battle'.

The 21-year-old actress makes an appearance in Bruno's 'Versace on the Floor' video, and Zendaya has explained how she secured the role.

During an appearance on 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon', she said: ''I impersonated Bruno for my lip sync battle.''

The 'Greatest Showman' actress' performance was seen by Bruno and he decided to cast her in his video.

However, Zendaya was shocked by the invite because she didn't feel her performance matched the smooth feel of the 'Versace on the Floor' video.

Zendaya shared: ''He called and said, 'Hey, I'm doing this video and I want to you be a part of it' and I was like, why? Why me? How did that ['Lip Sync Battle'] strike as graceful to you?'''

Meanwhile, Camila Cabello recently revealed she's been inspired by Bruno to ''step up her game''.

The former Fifth Harmony singer supported the 'Uptown Funk' hitmaker on his recent tour '24K Magic World Tour' and said one of the things she learned from the experience was to be ''realistic'' with yourself in order to get to ''the next level''.

Camilla explained: ''One of the things I learnt from the Bruno tour is just you know, being realistic with yourself and being like man I need to step up my game, or I need to work a lot harder to get on that level.

''Sometimes it's real, you have to check yourself. Bruno is obviously, you know leagues ahead of where I am, but I'm saying even short term.

''Let's say you're in school or at an awards show or something and you're like wow this person is killing it.

''It might hurt but you have to be realistic with yourself and be like yeah, they freaking killed it. But you know what? Next time I'm gonna step up my game.''