Zendaya uses a ''bunch'' of sheet masks to prevent a break out prior to a red carpet event.

The 20-year-old actress has admitted she relies on the face products when her skin ''is trippin''' because it helps her to fight against her acne breakout before she has to make a public appearance.

Speaking about her skincare remedy on her website Zendaya.com, the brunette beauty said: ''Sheet masks! I actually have a bunch of them. The one I use on a particular day just depends on how my skin is feeling. If my skin is trippin' and I have a few zits, I'll use one that fights acne.''

And the 'Spider-Man: Homecoming' star has revealed she will alternate what product she uses depending on how her face is feeling, whether it is oily or dry.

She explained: ''If my skin is dry, I'll use a hydrating mask. If my skin is super oily, I'll skip the hydrating one. I just go to Sephora and buy a whole bunch and switch them up.''

The fashion icon has revealed there are a select few products that her ultimate essentials, and they include the Yes To Tomatoes Acne Fighting Paper Mask, an Egg Cream Pore Tightening Mask, an Egg Cream Firming Mask, as well as a Boscia Tsubaki Oil Deep Hydration Hydrogel Mask.

And as well as her face masks, Zendaya also swears by six other hair and beauty items.

She said: ''Sometimes you find products that you love so much that you just keep rocking with them. From moisturiser to body soap.''

Zendaya's additional must-haves include Carol's Daughter black Vanilla Edge Control Smoother, which is a hair care product for dry, dull and brittle locks, as well as Curls Passion Fruit Curl Control Paste and Miss Jessie's Multicultural Curls.

Speaking about the merchandise, she said: ''I've used a bunch of edge controls, lately. But this one works really well.''

''This one [Curls] I got because I saw how well it works on Trinitee Stokes, who plays my little sister on 'K.C. Undercover.' It keeps those curls defined!''

The Daya by Zendaya designer has revealed she suffers with eczema, which is a skin condition that causes the surface of one's skin to become red, itchy and dry, and to combat the effects of the common issue is Cetaphil Eczema Calming Moisturiser.

She said: ''When my eczema flares up I use this and it calms it down.''

Zendaya also relies on ToGoSpa Under eye Collagen Gel, Mario Badescu Facial Spray, Pacifica Underarm Deodorant Wipes for when she is travelling across the globe, Kiehl's Creme de Corps, and Dr. Bronner's Pure Peppermint Castile Soap.