Zendaya has praised women for ''owning'' their sexuality.

The 22-year-old actress is set to star in new HBO teen drama 'Euphoria' - which features graphic scenes involving sex, drugs, and addiction - but has insisted there's nothing wrong with any of the scenes in the show because they're designed to allow females to be comfortable being sexy.

She said: ''There is something to women owning their sexuality. And I think as long as it's done in a way where the woman is the focus, rather than male-gazing or sexualising a female, it can be very empowering.''

Zendaya plays a 17-year-old girl named Rue in the show, and already feels as though the character is a ''little sister'' to her.

She added to Australia's News Corp: ''Maybe she's like a little sister to me and she's someone I want to protect. I want her to make the right decisions.''

Meanwhile, Zendaya recently said she's in ''no rush'' to totally ditch her Disney Channel past - in which she played Rocky Blue on sitcom 'Shake It Up' between 2010 and 2013, and also produced and starred as K.C. Cooper in 'K.C. Undercover' for three years until 2018 - even though her recent roles have been a departure from her roots.

She said: ''I've been slowly kind of growing out of that phase of my life and career, but I just take steps. There's no rush.''

The 'Spider-Man: Far From Home' actress also kick started a pop career in 2011 when she released her singles 'Swag It Out' and 'Watch Me', but recently admitted she has no plans to release anymore music any time soon because she felt like the nitty-gritty industry took away her passion for singing.

She explained: ''I think the [music] industry takes a little bit of passion away from you. It sucks you dry a little bit. What I thought I wanted, it's not what I want anymore, [especially] when I think about what I had to deal with in the music industry.

''If anyone asks my number one advice, for [the] industry in general but mostly the music industry, it's look over those contracts, every single word, and don't sign anything that isn't worth it to you. You are worth more than they will say.''