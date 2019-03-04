Zendaya only featured size-inclusive black models in her Tommy Hilfiger Paris Fashion Week show on Saturday evening (02.03.19).

The 22-year-old actress has teamed up with the designer for an exclusive Spring 2019 TommyXZendaya range - which is available from size 4 to 24 and features silhouettes and rainbow stripes - and the star debuted her collection at Paris's Theatre du Champs Elysees with a runway that was filled exclusively with models of colour.

Speaking backstage to US Elle, Zendaya said: ''I want to make a show inspired by the women who made it possible for me to be in the position where I am now. Honestly, I just wanted to say 'thank you' to them through this show.

''I said to Tommy, 'If we do a show, this is what it needs to be about.' And Tommy said, 'Great. Go for it.' And he actually meant it. I mean, look.''

The runway featured 59 black models - aged 18 to 70 - including the iconic 'Pull Up To The Bumper' hitmaker, Grace Jones, who joined the 1970s disco-themed runway and closed the high-energy show wearing a glittering bodysuit topped with a striped rainbow blazer.

Also on the catwalk were Winnie Harlow, Janiece Dilone, Debra Shaw, and Chrystèle Saint Louis Augustin, Jourdan Dunn, Beverly Johnson, Veronica Webb, and Beverly Peele to name a few.

After the show, Zendaya tweeted: ''I'm still in shock and so emotional and moved by this show...I'm speechless. Thank you a million times @TommyHilfiger #TommyxZendaya. (sic)''

'The Greatest Showman' actress previously said she was delighted to have been given ''creative control'' over all aspects of her collection.

She explained: ''When I was first presented with the opportunity, I was told that Tommy Hilfiger himself wanted to talk to me about it. And sure enough he was on the phone, explaining how he wanted me to be as creative as I wanted.

''He told me how I would be able to truly have creative control from concept to clothing, down to the font on the packaging. I was in heaven when I showed up with my inspiration boards and a million ideas, and I was allowed to just go for it, with all the support in the world.''