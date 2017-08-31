Zendaya doesn't believe people should be in ''committed relationships'' until they have learned about themselves.

The 'Spider-Man: Homecoming' star thinks it is important that people ''learn and grow'' themselves before they get into a serious romance as it can cause them to make ''bad decisions'' sometimes.

She said: ''I'm so anti being in a committed relationship when you're young and people are learning and growing, because when people are young they make bad decisions sometimes because they don't know any better.

''It doesn't mean they don't know the difference between right and wrong, it just means that they're still in the experimental phase in their life where they haven't made the right decisions yet.''

And the 20-year-old actress urged her fans to ''follow their gut'' on deciding whether the person they're interested in likes them as well.

In the latest instalment of her video series, she added: ''I would say follow your gut. If you feel it, it's probably happening. If you feel like you can't trust somebody or you feel whatever than you shouldn't be in a relationship with them ... Something I learned is it's very hard to be in a relationship when the both of you are still figuring out life. You cannot change anybody. You cannot make someone grow up faster than they're supposed to.''

Meanwhile, Zendaya previously admitted she wants to be a ''symbol of confidence'' for young people.

She said: ''I feel like it's really important for young people dealing with bullying to see a symbol of confidence. Whether that be from me on social media or from someone in their family, I feel like that is really important to have someone that they can look to and know that confidence is possible. That's why I do it.

''I like to use my platform for bigger things than just myself and things that I believe in and I feel very strongly about. This is one of those things. Just using my platform and the things that I love to help other people and bring more awareness to things that I feel like need it.''