Zendaya has insisted she is not dating Tom Holland.

The 20-year-old actress was rumoured to be dating her 'Spider-Man: Homecoming' co-star after sources claimed the pair grew close on the set of the Marvel movie, but Zendaya has now put an end to speculation of a romance with Tom as she insists they're just ''friends''.

Speaking to Variety magazine, the brunette beauty said: ''We are friends. He's a great dude. He's literally one of my best friends. This past how many months we've had to do press tours together. There's very few people that will understand what that's like at 20 years old.''

Previously, sources claimed Zendaya and Tom, 21, had even been on ''vacations'' together as a couple.

An insider said: ''They started seeing each other while they were filming 'Spider-Man'.

''They've been super careful to keep it private and out of the public eye but they've gone on vacations with each other and try and spend as much time as possible with one another.

''They're both really ambitious and they challenge each other -- but, most importantly, they make each other crack up. They seem to have a really similar sense of humour and love joking around together. They have great banter back and forth.''

Tom previously described Zendaya as his ''best friend'' and praised her for helping him navigate fame.

He said: ''We are like the best of friends. She's so great and amazing.

''I'm a little worried [about dealing with fame ... but] Zendaya is super famous and she's been through this and I just call her up and say, 'How do I manage being famous?' I'm very glad I have a friend like her.''