Zendaya says her life is ''too stressful'' to drink.

The 'Spider-Man: Homecoming' star may be able to finally legally drink in the US now she is 21-years-old but she has revealed she has no plans ''to start throwing 'em back'' because she wants to be in ''control of herself and her decisions.''

Writing on her blog, she shared: ''Today I turn 21! Holla!!! But just because I'm now the legal drinking age, doesn't mean I'm going to start throwing 'em back. I don't plan to start drinking.

''My life is too stressful to need help with relaxing by having a cocktail. This industry is way too nuts for me to not be in control of myself and my decisions, so I just don't want to introduce drinking! Plus, I don't want drinking to become a vice. Why try something if you don't need it?! (sic)''

Meanwhile, the 21-year-old actress previously shelled out relationship advice to her fans, urging them not to get into ''committed relationships'' until they have learned about themselves.

She said: ''I'm so anti being in a committed relationship when you're young and people are learning and growing, because when people are young they make bad decisions sometimes because they don't know any better. It doesn't mean they don't know the difference between right and wrong, it just means that they're still in the experimental phase in their life where they haven't made the right decisions yet.

''I would say follow your gut. If you feel it, it's probably happening. If you feel like you can't trust somebody or you feel whatever than you shouldn't be in a relationship with them ... Something I learned is it's very hard to be in a relationship when the both of you are still figuring out life. You cannot change anybody. You cannot make someone grow up faster than they're supposed to.''