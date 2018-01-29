Zendaya feels ''lucky'' to be from the ''hoods of Oakland''.

The 'Spider-Man: Homecoming' star says there is ''definitely hood'' in her but wouldn't have it any other way.

Speaking to CR Fashion Book, she said: ''There is definitely 'hood' in me and it will never leave. It's part of who I am, as it is part of my family. I was born and raised in Oakland, all my family is from there ... and they're not from the Oakland Hills, we are from the hoods of Oakland. It's something that I'm proud of and I'm lucky to be where I'm from. My aunties held Black Panther party meetings in the downstairs basement of our house that I grew up in.''

Meanwhile, the 21-year-old actress previously confessed she feels like a ''grandma'' because she'd rather be sat at home watching television rather than go out for a wild night.

She said: ''I think I've always been a grandma. I've always been a very old woman inside a younger person's body. Of course, I have my young-people tendencies; we all have those. But at the end of the day, I've always been called a grandma. I don't like going out. I enjoy the company of my TV and myself.''

And Zendaya didn't even want to go wild when she turned 21 in September instead choosing to celebrate the landmark date at home with her family and friends.

She added: ''[My] 21st birthday [was] at my house, with my family and friends. There [was] no alcohol - I mean, people can have alcohol if they want it, but [I wasn't] going to be drinking any ... For me, a Vegas version of my birthday would be like hell.''