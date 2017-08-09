Zendaya had to learn the skills of a trapeze artist to star in 'The Greatest Showman'.

The 20-year-old actress plays the part of Anne Wheeler in the musical biographical drama movie about American showman P. T. Barnum - but she's admitted her deceptively slim frame wasn't suited to the highly energetic role.

She explained: ''I have no muscle tone, no upper body strength. I don't work out ever. I just have a metabolism and look like I'm in shape.''

Zendaya enrolled in a daily bootcamp as she prepared for the on-screen part, but she found the experience to be frightening.

Speaking to Vaiety magazine, Zendaya recalled: ''It was extremely scary.

''I actually got to be on the real rig; it was 10 to 15 feet taller, and there was no net. I was like, 'What am I doing?'''

Meanwhile, Zendaya recently denied rumours she is dating her 'Spider-Man: Homecoming' co-star Tom Holland.

The actress and Tom, 21, have become close friends ever since they started working together on the set of the film, but Zendaya has insisted they are not romantically involved.

She explained: ''We are friends. He's a great dude. He's literally one of my best friends. This past how many months we've had to do press tours together.

''There's very few people that will understand what that's like at 20 years old.''

By contrast, an insider previously claimed that the Hollywood duo had been on vacation together as a couple.

The source said: ''They've been super careful to keep it private and out of the public eye but they've gone on vacations with each other and try and spend as much time as possible with one another.

''They're both really ambitious and they challenge each other - but, most importantly, they make each other crack up. They seem to have a really similar sense of humour and love joking around together. They have great banter back and forth.''