Zendaya spent months undertaking trapeze training for 'The Greatest Showman'.

After playing Michelle in 'Spider-Man: Homecoming', the 20-year-old actress will next be seen in Michael Gracey's biographical musical film about P.T. Barnum, the celebrated American circus owner and entertainment impresario.

Zendaya is prepared to do anything for her art and when Gracey told her she'd be required to learn some aerial stunts to play Anne Wheeler she was very keen to test herself.

Speaking to E! News, the 20-year-old actress said: ''It was amazing. I spent months trapeze training, which is not something I said or thought I could do. So there you go! You can see that I did it. I did as much as I could and it was so much fun. I learned different things that I could actually do and take it there.''

Jackman stars as Barnum, whilst Zac Efron portrays Zendaya's character's love interest Phillip Carlyle and Michelle Williams appears as Barnum's wife Charity.

'The Greatest Showman' is slated for a December release.