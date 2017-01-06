In a continuing push to appeal to Millennials, the Italian luxury fashion brand has selected the American actress and singer to front the latest marketing imagery, which is set on the island of Capri.

In the snaps, first shared on Instagram with the accompanying hashtag #DGMillennials, Zendaya is seen frolicking in a Dolce & Gabbana miniskirt, white shirt and pair of jewelled peep-toe pumps.

Another image shows the 20-year-old, who also has her own shoe line, in a black dress accessorised with a pair of red and white sneakers.

As for the men's fashion campaign, it seems designers Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana set out to prove that the Hollywood gene pool runs deep, by casting the sons of some major A-listers.

The summer-inspired snaps, which were taken by photographer Franco Pagetti, feature Presley Gerber, 17, the son of Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber; Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee's 20-year-old son Brandon Thomas Lee; Daniel Day-Lewis' 21-year-old son, Gabriel-Kane Day-Lewis; as well as Jude Law's 20-year-old, Rafferty Law.

The youngsters pose in a variety of the brand's clothing, including tailored suits, white wife beaters, slacks and swim trunks, as they enjoy the seaside town's nightlife, shops, cafes and port alongside locals. And in one campaign shot, the boys are seen sporting a variety of Dolce & Gabbana's signature prints as they pose atop a wine barrel cart.

Others in the campaign include internet personality and actor Cameron Dallas, fashionista Luka Sabbat, fledgling singer and model Sonia Ben Ammar and French model Thylane Blondeau.

The campaign isn't the first time the gents have been seen rocking Dolce & Gabbana, as Presley, Rafferty and Gabriel-Kane all walked the runway at the brand's spring 2017 fashion show during Milan Menswear Fashion Week last June (16).