Zendaya is in ''no rush'' to totally ditch her Disney Channel past.

The 22-year-old star - who first got her first big break as Rocky Blue on sitcom 'Shake It Up' between 2010 and 2013, and also produced and starred as K.C. Cooper in 'K.C. Undercover' for three years until 2018 - has insisted while her more recent projects have moved away from her past she doesn't see it as an immediate shift.

She told Entertainment Tonight: ''I've been slowly kind of growing out of that phase of my life and career, but I just take steps. There's no rush.''

The 'Euphoria' actress also kick started a pop career in 2011 when she released her singles 'Swag It Out' and 'Watch Me', before dropping her self-titled album in 2013 after she was signed by Hollywood Records the year before.

And she recently admitted she has no plans to release anymore music any time soon because she felt like the nitty-gritty industry took away her passion for singing.

She explained: ''I think the [music] industry takes a little bit of passion away from you. It sucks you dry a little bit. What I thought I wanted, it's not what I want anymore, [especially] when I think about what I had to deal with in the music industry.

''If anyone asks my number one advice, for [the] industry in general but mostly the music industry, it's look over those contracts, every single word, and don't sign anything that isn't worth it to you. You are worth more than they will say.''

Zendaya is now focusing on her acting after landing the role of Anne Wheeler in 'The Greatest Showman' alongside Zac Efron and Hugh Jackman last year.