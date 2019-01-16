Zendaya has ''re-created'' some of her ''grandpa's old work shirts'' for her Tommy Hilfiger collection.
Zendaya's Tommy Hilfiger collection is inspired by her grandpa's wardrobe
The 22-year-old actress has teamed up with the designer for an exclusive Spring 2019 TommyXZendaya range and she's ''re-created'' her relative's old shirts to be part of the selection.
Opening up about her list of favourite things to America's Harper's Bazaar magazine, Zendaya said: My Grandpa's work shirts, they're my most favourite clothes I've ever owned. I actually re-created them for the TommyxZendaya collection.''
'The Greatest Showman' actress was delighted to have been given ''creative control'' over all aspects of her collection.
She said: ''When I was first presented with the opportunity, I was told that Tommy Hilfiger himself wanted to talk to me about it. And sure enough he was on the phone, explaining how he wanted me to be as creative as I wanted.
''He told me how I would be able to truly have creative control from concept to clothing, down to the font on the packaging. I was in heaven when I showed up with my inspiration boards and a million ideas, and I was allowed to just go for it, with all the support in the world.''
Zendaya was delighted to be able to turn to her stylist Lee Roach for help and support with the collection.
She added: ''I really lean on him, and I partnered with him creatively for this collection. I met him when I was 14, and it's been just us ever since. He really understands my taste, partly because he helped me develop it. I've learned so much about fashion history from him. One year I asked him to find me a bunch of vintage Tommy gear so that I could dress up as Aaliyah for Halloween. Because of the close relationship we have, I know he will always keep it real with me even if it's hard. You need those kind of people.''
