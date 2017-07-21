Zendaya has paid tribute to her long-term stylist Law Roach on his birthday.

The 20-year-old actress has taken to social media to honour the fashion guru who she has worked with for the last six years, and has praised the ''artist'' for giving her an ''endless supply of beauty references'' and for breaking ''every rule'' in the fashion and beauty industry.

Alongside a photograph, which captures the brunette beauty in a leather zip-front dress with knee-high boots and a leopard print coat as she poses beside Law, she wrote: ''We've been at this fashion s**t for a while now...you've been my one and only stylist since I was 14 years old , and I've admired you ever since we met. You are an artist, with an eye like no one I've seen, an endless supply of beauty references from every decade that never ceases to amaze me, and the courage to break every rule and rewrite your own. (Sic).''

The 'spider-Man: Homecoming' star continued to thank the expert for choosing Zendaya to be his ''canvas''.

The Instagram post read: ''Thank you for letting me be your canvas. HAPPY BIRTHDAY! @luxurylaw Love your little sister/muse (sic).''

Although Zendaya has credited Law for pushing boundaries with his wardrobe choices for her, he has also claimed that the fashion icon is the one who is fearless when it comes to experimenting with different trends.

Speaking previously, Law said: ''I think we both evolved together. She has no fears when it comes to fashion and it allows us just to try things - different hair and make-up looks - and do things that are definitely on trend and not follow the rules.''

And Law believes the former 'Shake It Up' star is her ''style soul mate'', because Zendaya will instantly pick out his ''favourite'' item hidden in a selection of garments for the fashion icon.

He said: ''I call her my style soul mate and our relationship is perfection. I can literally bring a rack of 20 things and I'll have my favourite nestled in the middle somewhere and she'll come right back to it and say 'I love this one'.

''Nine times out of 10 that always happens. And now everything we do is just second nature to us. The way we think, the ideas we both have, it's almost kind of scary in a great way.''