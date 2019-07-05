Zendaya ''got scared'' when the battery powered 'Cinderella' gown she wore to the 2019 Met Gala ''got really hot''.

The 22-year-old actress walked the red carpet in the light-up Disney Princess-inspired dress, created by Tommy Hilfiger, making one of the entrants of the night at the exclusive annual fashion event which is held at The Costume Institute Gala at New York's Metropolitan Museum of Art.

Zendaya - who arrived alongside her long-term stylist Law Roach who was dressed as her Fairy Godmother - has now revealed she had to change into a different outfit shortly after getting inside because the batteries and wires underneath the gown started to heat up.

Speaking to British Vogue, she said: ''The dress was like a science project. It was animatronic, and there were literally two people in the stands moving it with remote controls. I had no idea that it was going to heat up because there were so many batteries and wires in it.

''It got really hot - like, I was a little bit scared - and I just said, 'I should probably get this off before I roast...'''

Zendaya was named the global ambassador for Lancome back in February, and she's now set to star in a campaign for their newest perfume called Idole, which hits shelves on August 22.

'The Greatest Showman' star previously revealed connected with the fragrance as she says scents are ''instantly hooked up to feelings'', and believes certain smells can trigger ''recollections'' of familiar people or locations.

Speaking to WWD, she said: ''I guess you could say I'm growing up, and I feel like I'm coming into my adulthood. I really feel like scents are instantly hooked up to feelings and are instantly hooked up to recollections. I don't know what perfume my grandmother wears, however I can odour it anyplace. If I smelled someone with my grandma's fragrance I'd be like, 'That's my grandmother's perfume. You smell like my grandma.'

''However in a great way, as a result, that's the odour I've grown up with and it appears like residence for me.''