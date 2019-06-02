Zendaya feels ''very lucky'' to have Tom Holland.

The 'Greatest Showman' actress paid tribute to her 'Spider-Man: Homecoming' co-star as she thanked him for his ''weirdness''.

She wrote on Instagram: ''Happy birthday weirdo, thanks for being the wonderful person you are, we're all very lucky to have you and your weirdness @tomholland2013 (sic)''

Zendaya has been romantically linked to Tom in the past, although the duo have always insisted they are just good friends.

And it's not just Tom that Zendaya feels lucky to know as she also feels ''lucky'' to be from the ''hoods of Oakland''.

She said: ''There is definitely 'hood' in me and it will never leave. It's part of who I am, as it is part of my family. I was born and raised in Oakland, all my family is from there ... and they're not from the Oakland Hills, we are from the hoods of Oakland. It's something that I'm proud of and I'm lucky to be where I'm from. My aunties held Black Panther party meetings in the downstairs basement of our house that I grew up in.''

The 22-year-old actress considers herself an old soul and previously confessed she's a ''grandma'' because she'd rather be sat at home watching television rather than go out for a wild night.

She said: ''I think I've always been a grandma. I've always been a very old woman inside a younger person's body. Of course, I have my young-people tendencies; we all have those. But at the end of the day, I've always been called a grandma. I don't like going out. I enjoy the company of my TV and myself.

''[My] 21st birthday [was] at my house, with my family and friends. There [was] no alcohol - I mean, people can have alcohol if they want it, but [I wasn't] going to be drinking any ... For me, a Vegas version of my birthday would be like hell.''