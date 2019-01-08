Zendaya's collaboration with Tommy Hilfiger will debut at Paris Fashion Week.

The 22-year-old actress was announced as the American designer's latest global women's ambassador last year, after collaborating on a Spring 2019 Tommy x Zendaya collection. However, Hilfiger has announced that he will be unveiling the highly-anticipated collection in the French capital, alongside his 'see-now-buy-now' innovation which allows consumers to purchase his looks fresh off the runway.

In a statement, Hilfiger said: ''TommyNow has become an integral part of our brand story, celebrating our optimistic and inclusive energy will audiences globally. For spring 2019, we can think of no better place to premiere the first TommyXZendaya collaborative collection than Paris.

''Our innovative 'see-now-buy-now' experiential show will blend our Americana heritage, Zendaya's confidence and optimism, and the city's iconic elements for a truly unforgettable runway event.''

Hilfiger has previously collaborated with Gigi Hadid on four hugely successful limited edition collections for shows in New York, Milan, Los Angeles and New York, which increased traffic to the brand's web site and double-digit sales growth.

The brunette beauty has had starring roles in films such as 'Spider-Man: Homecoming' and 'The Greatest Showman', and confessed that she was ''proud'' to be able to partner with the iconic fashionista.

Previously speaking to WWD about the collaboration, Zendaya said: ''Fashion is more than just wearing cool clothes. It's a way to celebrate self-expression and individuality, which is extremely empowering. This is why I am proud to partner with Tommy Hilfiger.''