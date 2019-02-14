Zedd has shared a teaser of his collaboration with Katy Perry.

The EDM star took to Twitter to share a 30-second video from the upcoming music video for the track, which sees him running on a treadmill whilst Katy says: ''What do you see here.

''Define obsession, define normal, define love.''

The song will be released on Valentine's Day (14.02.19).

Zedd captioned the YouTube clip: ''ZEDD & @KATYPERRY - ''365''

Activating in 12 hours

http://zedd.me/365IsComing

#365AllTheTime (sic)''

After clicking on the link in his post, a screenshot from the video is shown, with animated versions of Katy - who is dating Orlando Bloom - and Zedd in a bed, with the caption ''I'm feeling sexy'' across the bottom of the image.

It was first reported that the pair were teaming up on a song after the chart-topping DJ - who has worked with the likes of Liam Payne, Alessia Cara and Maren Morris - revealed the pair had been in the studio whilst he's supporting the 'Part of Me' hitmaker on the Australian and New Zealand leg of her 'Witness World Tour' last summer.

The 'Middle' hitmaker said at the time that he had no idea whether their song would make the final tracklisting of the pop star's follow-up to 2017's 'Witness'.

The EDM star told Australian radio presenter Smallzy in a video interview: ''I'm always relatively open about the fact that I make a lot of music with people.

''It doesn't always come out, but we've been working. I always wanted to release a song with her, so if we all get lucky, then maybe we'll finish the song and it will come out.''

The song follows Katy's 2018 festive song 'Cozy Little Christmas'.

It's not know whether '365' will be a standalone single or whether it will feature on the 34-year-old star's sixth studio album.