Zedd's brief relationship with Selena Gomez ''changed [his] life''.

The 27-year-old DJ enjoyed a short but ''nice'' relationship with the 'Fetish' hitmaker in 2015, and has said that when news of the romance got out, he was ''p***ed'' to find out his family were being hounded for details of the couple.

Speaking to Billboard magazine, the 'Clarity' musician - whose real name is Anton Zaslavski - said: ''Reporters were calling my parents. People were hacking my friends' phones. I was p***ed. [Though] I kind of knew what I was getting myself into. She is one of the most talked about people in the world, but I had no idea how much that would change my life.''

And whilst the blond star wouldn't divulge details of his current relationship status with the publication, 25-year-old Selena has since moved on and is enjoying a romance with fellow music star The Weeknd.

Recently, the brunette beauty gushed about the 'Starboy' hitmaker - whose real name is Abel Tesfaye - as she said he is her ''best friend''.

She said: ''I don't depend on one area of my life to make me happy. It's really important for me to love and nourish my friends and family and to make sure that I never get influenced by a guy. I've wanted to be in a strong head space for years, and I really wasn't. Before, I was so young and easily influenced, and I'd feel insecure.

''You want someone to add to your life, not to complete you, if that makes sense. I'm lucky because he's more of a best friend than anything else.''

And it was even reported that 27-year-old Abel has been thinking about starting a family with his 'Bad Liar' singer beau.

An insider said: ''He has thought about starting a family with Selena at some point down the line, maybe in a few years and he has told her that he would want to have a girl because nothing would be better for him then to have a cute little Selena look-alike bouncing around.

''He's mentioned to her many times that two of her would always be better than one.''