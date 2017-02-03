The Russian-born dance music star, 27, who emigrated to Germany as a child, has organised the gig to support the ACLU, the non-profit organisation leading legal opposition to U.S. President Donald Trump's anti-immigration policies.

"As an immigrant myself I feel the need to stand up for what I believe is right," he wrote in a Facebook post announcing the gig, which will take place on 3 April (17) at Los Angeles' Staples Center.

Zedd added, "I didn't wanna just sit and watch so I decided to take action and call my friends for help and support to participate in a fundraising concert for the ACLU Nationwide."

As well as Macklemore, Halsey and Tinashe, the line up for the concert includes rockers Incubus and Imagine Dragons, pop diva Daya and Zedd's fellow electronica star Skrillex.

"This is about COMING TOGETHER for a good cause - not about ego, billing or set times," Zedd continued in his announcement. "Every artist will perform anywhere from 3 songs to 30mins. Some will do acoustic sets, some will do unique collaborations. One thing everybody has in common: we all want to help!"

Since his elevation to the U.S. presidency last month (Jan17), Trump has begun to implement hardline anti-immigration policies, notably signing an executive order banning nationals of seven predominantly Islamic countries from entering the U.S.

Lawyers working on behalf of the ACLU have filed a number of lawsuits with the aim of challenging the order and protecting the rights of those affected.

A number of the performers at the Staples Center gig have promoted the concert on their social media feeds, with Daya writing, "s/o (shout out) to @Zedd @STAPLESCenter for arranging this beautiful thing i'm happy to be a part of. come support, everyone is #WELCOME."