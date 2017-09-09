Zayn Malik insists a tour is ''definitely on the cards'' for his second album.

The 24-year-old musician didn't head out on the road in promotion of his debut solo record 'Mind of Mine' in 2016, but now he has more material under his belt with a new album on the way, the former One Direction star is ''excited to start rehearsing'' his live show.

When asked what happened to touring plans for his first album, Zayn said: ''We did a few auditions for the band, and we got a band together, but I just wasn't feeling it. The first record, I didn't feel like there was enough material to do a proper show. So I just waved it off until the second album, so I can get the best of both. I think my confidence is definitely improved now, so a tour is definitely on the cards. I'm excited to start rehearsing.''

The 'Dusk Till Dawn' singer was scheduled to perform a few shows last year, including Capital's Summertime Ball in London, which were cancelled after he suffered with crippling anxiety which prevented him from appearing on stage.

Zayn has been keeping his cards close to his chest when it comes to his second album and hasn't revealed details of a title or release date, but has admitted he's ''kind of finalised it''.

He said: ''This record, I've kind of finalised it. But there's always ideas. Every day I find another song that I'm swapping out with another one. That's why the album date hasn't really come yet. Even though the album is pretty much there, and I have the material, I'm still changing things here and there. It's not necessary in my head when I work on a song whether it's for a new project or whether it's for this.''

And although he won't reveal a firm date, he believes it should be released in the ''next couple months''.

He told Fader magazine: ''I'm looking for pretty soon, man, next couple months. I don't know. That's the beauty of the word 'soon' -- it's open to interpretation. The pressure is on from the management, but I'm taking my time with it.''