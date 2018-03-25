Zayn Malik is considering ditching songs about Gigi Hadid from his second album.

The former One Direction star has been working on his second solo record for the past 18 months but following his recent split from model Gigi, he is reportedly making huge changes to the album.

A source told the Daily Star Sunday: ''Zayn has been hard at work on this album for about 18 months.

''During most of that time he was completely head over heels in love with Gigi so that's what he wrote about.

''There's lots of songs about their love, passion and sensuality. But some of the songs are more painful to him than loving now.

''Even though the break-up is being touted as a mutual decision he is heartbroken and wants to use that as inspiration.

''He's an incredibly deep character and wants to write new music about the split to help him process his feelings.''

Meanwhile, Zayn's track 'Don't Matter (Remix)', which features August Alsina, recently leaked online.

The 25-year-old star blamed the leak on ''unprofessionalism'', and he subsequently opted to post a link to the record on his Twitter account.

He explained at the time: ''This was not a song I intended to put out, but due to unprofessionalism has been leaked by someone and my fans mean more to me than a stupid leak, so here it is free for you to enjoy, before my music drops :) love z (sic)''

The announcement led to sudden surge in the number of people trying to access Zayn's website, which caused it to crash.

Meanwhile, August responded to the leak by tweeting: ''Zayn, I'm sending an abundance of love to you! You are my brother, I am yours. I don't know how this happened but WAY TO MAKE LEMONS INTO LEMONADE. (& a great batch, might I add) [laughing, crying and praying emojis] we do great work together. [love heart and lightening emojis] Mashallah King! (sic)''