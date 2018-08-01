Zayn Malik's next single featuring Timbaland will be released on Thursday (02.08.18).

The former One Direction star shared a cartoon video of himself sporting his new bold pink hairstyle dancing in front of a car being driven by the producer to tease the new track titled 'Too Much', the fifth to be released from his as yet untitled second studio album.

He captioned the clip: ''Too Much ft @timbaland Aug 2 [sic]'', before adding: ''Thursday.''

The track follows 'Sour Diesel', which was released last month.

The video for that song saw the 25-year-old singer dousing bodies laying in the street with diesel before lighting a match.

The two songs follow the release of 'Entertainer', 'Let Me' and 'Dusk Till Dawn' featuring Sia.

Meanwhile, the 'Still Got Time' singer recently dropped a cover of Beyonce's 'Me, Myself and I'.

The dark-haired hunk took to Twitter in June, to inform fans that his eagerly-anticipated second solo album is ''on the way'', and he shared a ''taster'' with them which turned out to be the Beyonce hit.

He wrote: ''Album is on the way. Got a few surprises for you too .. here's a taster.''

'Me, Myself and I' was the third single from Beyoncé's first solo album, 'Dangerously in Love'.

Zayn released his first album 'Mind of Mine' in 2015 and earlier this year, he teased fans that the roll out will be different from anything any other artist has ever done.

He said: ''I'm trying to keep it as mysterious as possible but there's a plan with the roll out It's going to be different to I think anything anyone has done before, I don't think has done it this way. So it's going to be interesting to see how the audience react to this kind of release but wanted to try something different. And I think it's all going to make sense in the end when the album finally drops.''

He also revealed that the record has been completed and he has a name for it.

He said: ''There is an album title. I've got the whole concept and everything done, yeah.''