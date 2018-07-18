Zayn Malik is set to release new song 'Sour Diesel' today (18.07.18).

The former One Direction star shared a short teaser for the music video for the new track on his social media accounts on Tuesday night (17.07.18), which shows the 25-year-old singer dousing bodies laying in the street with diesel before lighting a match.

The clip then closes up on Zayn with a mask covering his face.

The track is set to drop on Apple Music first at 12pm EST.

The 'Let Me' singer captioned the clip: ''#SourDiesel

12pm est tomorrow on @AppleMusic [sic]''

The track comes after the 'Still Got Time' singer released a cover of Beyonce's 'Me, Myself and I'.

The dark-haired hunk took to Twitter last month, to inform fans that his eagerly-anticipated second solo album is ''on the way'', and he shared a ''taster'' with them which turned out to be the Beyonce hit.

He wrote: ''Album is on the way. Got a few surprises for you too .. here's a taster.''

'Me, Myself and I' was the third single from Beyoncé's first solo album, 'Dangerously in Love'.

Zayn released his first album 'Mind of Mine' in 2015 and earlier this year, he teased fans that the roll out will be different from anything any other artist has ever done.

He said: ''I'm trying to keep it as mysterious as possible but there's a plan with the roll out It's going to be different to I think anything anyone has done before, I don't think has done it this way. So it's going to be interesting to see how the audience react to this kind of release but wanted to try something different. And I think it's all going to make sense in the end when the album finally drops.''

He also revealed that the record has been completed and he has a name for it.

He said: ''There is an album title. I've got the whole concept and everything done, yeah.''