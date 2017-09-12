Zayn Malik thinks Taylor Swift is ''cool'' and has defended the pop star from her critics, calling her ''professional and fun''.
The 'Pillowtalk' hitmaker has defended his pal and praised her for being ''successful, professional and fun''.
He said: ''I don't listen to [criticism]. I rate her as an artist, I think she's cool, I think she's successful, and I think she deserves her success because she's worked hard.
''I did a song with her, it was fun, she was professional. She gets on with my girlfriend, they're good friends. I don't have a bad word to say about her. She's cool.''
And when it comes to his own music and personal life, the 24-year-old singer - who is dating Gigi Hadid - doesn't ''pay too much attention'' to what people say about him too.
He added to Fader magazine: ''When it comes to anything that has to do with trivia about people's personal lives or things that's going on in their careers, I don't necessarily pay too much attention. I don't pay too much attention to what people even say about me. I just tend to take it for what it is when I meet them people in real life and have a conversation with them. If they're cool with me, then I base my relationship on that.''
Meanwhile, Zayn previously insisted a tour is ''definitely on the cards'' for his second album.
When asked what happened to touring plans for his first album, he said: ''We did a few auditions for the band, and we got a band together, but I just wasn't feeling it. The first record, I didn't feel like there was enough material to do a proper show. So I just waved it off until the second album, so I can get the best of both. I think my confidence is definitely improved now, so a tour is definitely on the cards. I'm excited to start rehearsing.''
