Zayn Malik thinks Taylor Swift is ''cool''.

The 'Pillowtalk' hitmaker has defended his pal and praised her for being ''successful, professional and fun''.

He said: ''I don't listen to [criticism]. I rate her as an artist, I think she's cool, I think she's successful, and I think she deserves her success because she's worked hard.

''I did a song with her, it was fun, she was professional. She gets on with my girlfriend, they're good friends. I don't have a bad word to say about her. She's cool.''

And when it comes to his own music and personal life, the 24-year-old singer - who is dating Gigi Hadid - doesn't ''pay too much attention'' to what people say about him too.

He added to Fader magazine: ''When it comes to anything that has to do with trivia about people's personal lives or things that's going on in their careers, I don't necessarily pay too much attention. I don't pay too much attention to what people even say about me. I just tend to take it for what it is when I meet them people in real life and have a conversation with them. If they're cool with me, then I base my relationship on that.''

Meanwhile, Zayn previously insisted a tour is ''definitely on the cards'' for his second album.

When asked what happened to touring plans for his first album, he said: ''We did a few auditions for the band, and we got a band together, but I just wasn't feeling it. The first record, I didn't feel like there was enough material to do a proper show. So I just waved it off until the second album, so I can get the best of both. I think my confidence is definitely improved now, so a tour is definitely on the cards. I'm excited to start rehearsing.''