Zayn Malik's latest music video features a group of strippers and a monkey.

The 24-year-old singer recently opened the doors of his £4 million mansion in North London to shoot the video for his single 'Still Got Time', with Zayn's abode being transformed into a gangster-style film set for the bash.

A source said: ''It was totally wild.

''There were scantily-clad women everywhere, dancing in the pool and in the gardens.

''The strippers all looked similar, blonde with giant boobs, and the music was deafening.

''Around 2am they changed DJs and the music got even louder.

''There were people falling out of the house and staggering up and down the road all night.''

And despite the night of wild partying, the bash continued on into the next day.

The insider told The Sun newspaper: ''The next afternoon the filming carried on but it was all a bit quieter on the Sunday with a cast of regular extras. There was still a lot of coming and going.

''It's an amazing house. He's got a whole wall painted with graffiti as well as a room full of all his drawings and art. I bet the neighbours were pleased when it was all finished.''

Meanwhile, the strippers reportedly received a last-minute text from a casting agent, informing them that they were urgently needed at Zayn's pad.

The text read: ''We need a lot of you. The shoot is today in North London. Stripper girls needed - £360.

''Need to be in North London for around 5-6pm. May be needed 'till midnight.''

Earlier this year, Zayn released the video for his single 'I Don't Wanna Live Forever', which features Taylor Swift, and sees the former One Direction star and the blonde beauty throwing a series of objects across a hotel room.