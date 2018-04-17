Zayn Malik has been dropped by his long-time manager Sarah Stennett.

The 'Dusk Till Dawn' hitmaker had been with Sarah's First Access Entertainment since he quit One Direction to pursue a solo career in 2015.

Confirming the split to Variety, she stated: ''Sometimes in life you have to make extremely difficult decisions to effect positive change for everyone.''

The 25-year-old singer is about to release his second solo album - expected in June - and has been teasing fans that he's been rehearsing to head out on the road in support of the record, unlike his 2016 debut 'Mind Of Mine'.

Zayn has just released the lead single 'Let Me' , but the former boyband star has said he wants to keep the album a ''mystery''.

He said recently: ''I'm trying to keep it as mysterious as possible but there's a plan with the roll out. It's going to be different to I think anything anyone has done before.

''It's going to be interesting to see how the audience reacts to this kind of release but I wanted to try something different. I think it's all going to make sense in the end when the album finally drops.''

It is the second split for Zayn this year, after his break-up with his girlfriend of two years, Gigi Hadid, in March.

Speaking about 'Let Me', which is about the 22-year-old model, Zayn said: ''I was in love - and I think that's pretty evident. I was aspiring to be in love with someone for the rest of my life and the rest of theirs, as we all do. Things change and we move forward in life. Times change, but that's what I was thinking when I wrote it.

''We go through experiences so we have memories and stories and things to write down and contemplate and think about. You get to really put your experience into something. It should be remembered forever.''

Zayn's departure from First Access comes after Ellie Goulding recently left after 10 years to sign with Dua Lipa and Lana Del Rey's Tap Management.