Zayn Malik will release his second album on December 14.

The 25-year-old singer - who left boy band One Direction in 2015 - dropped his debut solo album 'Mind of Mine' in March 2016, and over two years later, he's announced plans for his second record to be released in two weeks time.

Titled 'Icarus Falls', Zayn revealed the album's release date on Twitter on Friday (30.11.18) morning, when he posted a 22-second clip of a new track called 'Rainberry'.

In one Tweet he wrote: ''#ICARUSFALLS

''14th December

''Pre-order: http://smarturl.it/IcarusFallsZZ (sic)''

And in another tweet, which shared a video with the same 'Rainberry' audio but also featured lyrics to the track, he added: ''+ a new tune: http://smarturl.it/ZRainb3rryZ #Rainberry (sic)''

'Icarus Falls' will feature a whopping 27 tracks, and will include the songs Zayn has released over the past months including 'Let Me', 'Sour Diesel', 'Entertainer', and 'Fingers'.

The album also includes his two recent collaborations, 'No Candle No Light' which features Nicki Minaj, and 'Too Much', featuring Timbaland.

Meanwhile, Zayn revealed earlier this year that the rollout of tracks from his second album would be different from anything any other artist has ever done.

He said: ''I'm trying to keep it as mysterious as possible but there's a plan with the roll out It's going to be different to I think anything anyone has done before, I don't think has done it this way. So it's going to be interesting to see how the audience react to this kind of release but wanted to try something different. And I think it's all going to make sense in the end when the album finally drops.''