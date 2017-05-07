Zayn Malik's fortune is less than the other members of One Direction.

The 24-year-old singer quit the chart-topping boyband in 2015 and went on to launch his own successful solo career but it has been revealed that leaving the band has cost him up to five £5 million.

According to the Sunday Times Rich List, Zayn is worth £35 million, while his former bandmates; Niall Horan, Liam Payne, Harry Styles and Louis Tomlinson, are all worth £40 million each.

The publication stated: ''Because he missed the band's last tour before their hiatus, we put Malik's fortune a little lower than his former bandmates.''

Last year's list put Zayn's fortune at £30 million and the rest of One Direction at £33.

Meanwhile, Niall remains confident 1D will reunite in the future.

While the group are currently are on a hiatus as they pursue their own solo projects, Niall is confident they'll eventually make more music together.

He said: ''It's been a year and a bit already. We don't want to put a time on it. But when that phone call does come, no matter whoever it comes from, we're back again.

''At the minute it's exactly where it was six months ago - we're doing our own thing.

''You know I'm going to probably end up touring [with his solo music], Harry will probably end up doing the same, probably Liam, probably Louis, that's a year - time adds up.''

Niall split from his mentor Simon Cowell when he embarked on his own solo career, but the star hopes he can maintain a good relationship with the music mogul.

Asked if Simon hates him now, Niall said: ''I hope not, please don't hate me.

''I just felt like I wanted and needed a fresh start.

''It's a long time to be at a label I wanted to broaden my horizons and try something new.

''We both know that and when One Direction come back we'll still have albums left to do.''