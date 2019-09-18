Zayn Malik's 17-year-old sister has tied the knot.

Safaa Malik wed her boyfriend Martin Tiser in her hometown of Bradford, Leeds, on Monday (16.09.19), just a few days after she turned 17 and her mother Trisha took to Instagram to share some photos from the big day.

She captioned a collection of images: ''My baby girls big day (sic) and added some heart emojis.''

Zayn's sister Waliyha, 21, shared a picture of the wedding cake on Instagram, which featured the date and a 'Mr and Mrs Tiser' sign.

And, according to MailOnline, Safaa's groom Martin took to his own Instagram page to thank people for their well-wishes after their traditional Nikkah ceremony.

He wrote: ''Thanks to all of you who support us. We so appreciate that.''

However, he went on to hit out at their detractors, writing: ''But bullying us it's not good guys. Stop it Saffy reading all your comments!!!! (sic)''

Zayn's mother and father Yaser are still based in Bradford, where he grew up, along with his siblings, including oldest sister Doniya, 28.

Zayn did not appear in any of the pictures that have been posted to social media, so it is unclear if he attended the ceremony.

The former One Direction singer is very close to his family, with Waliyha appearing in the 'Story of My Life' music video alongside him.

In the 1D film 'This Is Us', fans saw the kind-hearted star buy a house for his family after vowing to look after them once he found fame.

Trisha said: ''We never had enough money to buy our own house. We always lived in rented accommodation, so Zayn knew how very important it was for me to have my own place.''

And she previously revealed 26-year-old Zayn's close bond with Safaa but insisted none of her daughters would follow their brother into the music business.

She said: ''None of the sisters will follow Zayn's footsteps into a music career... He'll tease his sisters, he'll hug them and they might have an argument like brothers and sisters do. He spoils the younger one.''