Zayn Malik wants to start a family with Gigi Hadid.

The 24-year-old singer has been dating the blonde beauty since 2015 and Zayn has admitted that, at some point in the future, he wants to follow in the footsteps of his former One Direction bandmates Louis Tomlinson and Liam Payne by becoming a dad.

Asked if he feels a pressure to settle down, Zayn shared: ''I don't think things like that should be decided based on feeling pressure. When it's the right time and place, hopefully that will happen. Who knows when that will be.''

In the more immediate future, Zayn is focused on the launch of his second solo album, following the success of 'Mind of Mine' in 2016.

And the British star has revealed he's been busily working with some ''big people'' on his new record.

Speaking to Us Weekly magazine, Zayn explained: ''We've got some big people working on stuff. There's soulful R&B tunes, club tunes, some pop songs. It's a progression.

''My writing's grown and I feel like I've grown. I just wanted to get all of that in the album and give people some new music.''

Despite being one of the best-selling solo artists of last year, Zayn admitted he's not always as confident as he may seem to fans.

He reflected: ''I believe there's a fine line between confidence and arrogance. I prefer to remain a little bit humble.''

And the 'I Don't Wanna Live Forever' hitmaker - who publicly acknowledged his battle with anxiety in 2016 - is glad he can be so open about his fears.

Zayn said: ''People have a better perspective of where I was coming from at the time and that it wasn't me being ungrateful or unaware of the opportunities that were in front of me.

''It was just me struggling with being able to actually be there. I'm glad I got that off my chest. You have to clear the air.''