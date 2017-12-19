Zayn Malik has registered a new song called 'Hurt'.

The former One Direction star appears as the owner of the track on a BMI listing, whilst a host of major songwriters and producer BURNS have been credited for their involvement.

Among the names are Andrew Watt and Ali Tamposi - who co-wrote Camila Cabello's huge hit 'Havana' - Chloe Angelides who has worked with Selena Gomez and Demi Lovato, and Britney Spears collaborator The DJ Burns.

The track when released will follow two mega collaborations from the 24-year-old musician in the form of 'Dusk Till Dawn' with Sia and 'I Don't Wanna Live Forever' with Taylor Swift.

Zayn promised fans earlier this year that a tour is ''definitely on the cards'' for his second album.

The 'Pillowtalk' hitmaker didn't head out on the road in promotion of his debut solo record 'Mind of Mine' in 2016, but now he has more material under his belt with the new LP on the way, he's ''excited to start rehearsing'' his live show.

When asked what happened to touring plans for his first album, Zayn said: ''We did a few auditions for the band, and we got a band together, but I just wasn't feeling it. The first record, I didn't feel like there was enough material to do a proper show. So I just waved it off until the second album, so I can get the best of both. I think my confidence is definitely improved now, so a tour is definitely on the cards. I'm excited to start rehearsing.''

The dark-haired hunk was scheduled to perform a few shows last year, including Capital's Summertime Ball in London, which were cancelled after he suffered with crippling anxiety which prevented him from appearing on stage.

Zayn has been keeping his cards close to his chest when it comes to his second album and hasn't revealed details of a title or release date, but has admitted he's ''kind of finalised it''.

He said: ''This record, I've kind of finalised it. But there's always ideas. Every day I find another song that I'm swapping out with another one. That's why the album date hasn't really come yet. Even though the album is pretty much there, and I have the material, I'm still changing things here and there. It's not necessary in my head when I work on a song whether it's for a new project or whether it's for this.''