Zayn Malik says he's feeling ready to return to performing live and can't wait to put on his first solo show.
The former One Direction star has yet to perform a major solo concert and previously axed planned shows due to anxiety, but over the weekend he took to Twitter to vow to his 28.1 million followers that he is eager to perform songs from his second studio album, 'Icarus Falls', live.
He wrote: ''F*** me, I can not wait to get on stage ! Mans got tunes that bang for days ! Haha feelin ready (sic)''
The 25-year-old singer - who quit the chart-topping group in March 2015 - previously admitted one of the reasons for his anxiety around performing was not having worked out how to do a solo show which felt natural, especially as he only had one solo LP, 'Mind of Mine', to draw on at the time.
He explained: ''Like, there were a lot of upbeat dance [songs on the album], and I don't dance, so it would have required a lot of extra dancers and stuff going on, and I don't necessarily want to do that.''
Zayn wants everything he does to feel authentic, but hopes people don't think he's ''arrogant''.
He said: ''I don't do things that I wouldn't buy into. I try to explain that to people and hope that they understand - it doesn't come from a place of being arrogant or above anything.''
The pop hunk previously admitted he's ''struggled'' to forge his identity as a solo artist.
However, the 'Pillowtalk' hitmaker's studio sessions with producer Rob Cavallo gave him a new focus in knowing how he wants to present himself to his fans.
He said: ''It definitely helped identify in my own mind where I want to be as an entertainer. For a long time I've struggled with, 'Where is Zayn as a performer?'
''I don't want [my show] to be too eccentric or out there, because I'm not that kind of personality. I'm quite a reserved person, and I feel like [the vibe of that session] sort of fits me and what I want to do onstage.''
