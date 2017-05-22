Zayn Malik reportedly made a last-minute decision to cancel his scheduled appearance at the Billboard Music Awards on Sunday (21.05.17).

The chart-topping singer was set to attend the annual bash at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas alongside his model girlfriend Gigi Hadid - but Zayn had a late change of heart and decided against making an appearance, according to The Sun newspaper.

The former One Direction star wrote on Twitter: ''Can't make it to the #BBMAs tonight and know I've been away for a bit .. Finishing up these new songs for you. Be back soon (sic)''

A leaked seating plan from the ceremony confirmed Zayn and Gigi were poised to sit side-by-side at the star-studded event in Sin City, where Drake scooped a record-breaking 13 awards.

Zayn, 24, chose not to reveal the specific reasons why he didn't attend the event, but he has previously spoken about his troubles with the stresses of fame.

The singer-songwriter cancelled a show in June 2016 due to his battle with anxiety - but he recently claimed to have overcome the problem.

He shared: ''I now have no problem with anxiety. It was something I was dealing with in the band. People saw strength in that, and they didn't seem to expect it from a guy, but they expect it from a female, which to me is crazy. We're all human.''

Zayn also previously revealed he developed an eating disorder during his One Direction days.

He explained: ''It was the one area where I could say, 'No, I'm not eating that.' Once I got over the control, the eating just came back into place, super naturally.

''I came back to the U.K. and spent some time with my mum and got some TLC, and she cooked me food and I got back in touch, mentally, with a lot of the things I'd lost.''