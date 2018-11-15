Zayn Malik no longer identifies as Muslim.

The 25-year-old singer was raised in the religion, but insisted he no longer considers himself a member of the faith, because although he has a ''spiritual belief'' in a God, he doesn't agree with many of the other practices tied to Islam.

Speaking to British Vogue magazine, he said: ''I'm not professed to be a Muslim. I don't believe you need to eat a certain meat that's been prayed over a certain way, I don't believe you need to read a prayer in a certain language five times a day.

''I don't believe any of it. I just believe if you're a good person everything is going to go right for you.''

And then when asked by the publication if he would consider himself to be a Muslim, he responded: ''No, I wouldn't.''

The 'Pillowtalk' hitmaker added that he plans to live his life in a ''nice way'', and said his core belief is that if he behaves well, he will get treated the same.

Zayn's decision to not label his beliefs comes after he recently shed the label on his relationship with Gigi Hadid.

The couple - who have been dating since late 2015 - suffered a brief split in March this year before reconciling in June, and the 'Dusk Till Dawn' singer insisted they were no longer putting a ''label'' on their romance.

He said: ''I'm really thankful that I met her ... We're adults. We don't need to put a label on it, make it something for people's expectations. I had a very negative outlook on things [while recording my first solo album]. That might have been adolescence or testosterone or whatever the f**k was running through my body at the time. She's helped me to look at things from a positive angle.''