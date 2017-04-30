Zayn Malik is using a wheelchair after hurting his foot.

The 'Pillow Talk' singer was seen being pushed by an assistant to his girlfriend Gigi Hadid's apartment in New York on Saturday (29.04.17), and his left foot - which was without a shoe and on display as his jeans were rolled up - was raised for support and seemed slightly swollen.

While it is unclear what has happened to the 24-year-old hunk, his spokesperson has confirmed he will be ''OK''.

The representative told The Sun Online: ''Zayn has injured his foot but is doing well and will be OK.''

Though the former One Direction singer made no attempts not to be spotted in the wheelchair, it was previously revealed he recently hid in dirty bedsheets in order to escape hundreds of fans who had been waiting outside his hotel in Paris, France.

A source said: ''Hundreds of fans were outside.

''He had to hide in a laundry cart which was wheeled over to a van that took him to the studio.''

Meanwhile, Zayn recently admitted he has no idea why he was known as the ''mysterious one'' when he was in One Direction, alongside Niall Horan, Liam Payne, Harry Styles and Louis Tomlinson.

Zayn said the idea didn't make any logical sense to him, insisting he doesn't see himself as being especially mysterious.

He said: ''I have no idea why. It was obviously a marketing strategy to appeal to different areas of female personalities and wants and needs. 'I might want a cute one', 'I might want a cheeky one', 'I might want a mysterious one', that's all it was.

''It's cool, that's life, I guess. I don't really think of myself as mysterious, but maybe I am.''