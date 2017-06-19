Former One Direction star Zayn Malik has admitted he can't go anywhere without being recognised.
Zayn Malik can't go anywhere without being recognised.
The 24-year-old singer - who is currently dating American model Gigi Hadid - has revealed he doesn't feel able to escape attention, regardless of where he is in the world.
The former One Direction star explained: ''It's a really weird world. I don't think there's anywhere I could be anonymous now.''
Zayn is largely able to slip under the radar during the early hours of the morning in New York City - but the respite is only temporary.
Speaking to the Evening Standard newspaper, Zayn said: ''In New York [where Gigi is based], you can sometimes get out in the early hours of the morning for a walk.
''But there's no underground parking here, no escape routes. So they're going to get pictures, they're going to find you. In LA [his own usual US base], it's more catered to these things - you've got back entrances and that.''
As a result, Zayn admitted it's helpful that his girlfriend is also familiar with the stresses of fame.
But the chart-topping singer insisted being well known has never been his main motivation.
He shared: ''Oh yes, definitely - she gets it, she's very understanding. But I can understand how it can look, that you've got these two people in a 'power couple'.
''That's not something I want to be a part of. I'm with her because I like her and I hope she's with me because she likes me.''
In fact, Zayn said that he and Gigi are just a ''normal couple'' behind closed doors.
The hunky star said: ''When we come home, we don't really talk about that s**t. We just spend time together as a normal couple, cook food, watch TV, have a laugh.
''I've got into a thing of cooking pies recently. I cook a mean chicken and sweetcorn pie, with Alfredo sauce. I make my own pastry, roll it out and everything.''
Ono is to receive a credit for co-writing 'Imagine', 46 years after it was released.
Famous rocker Steve Earle has calls Noel Gallagher ''the most overrated songwriter ever'' and praised Damon Albarn.
Glastonbury organiser Emily Eavis says the headline acts, which this year include Ed Sheeran, Foo Fighters and Radiohead, help the iconic festival to...
Filmmaker Spurlock (Super Size Me) is known for his investigative wit, but there's none of...
British pop heartthrobs One Direction became a worldwide sensation when they were thrust together on...
Niall Horan, Zayn Malik, Liam Payne, Harry Styles and Louis Tomlinson may make up the...
They're the biggest boyband in the world since coming third in the seventh series of...