Zayn Malik can't go anywhere without being recognised.

The 24-year-old singer - who is currently dating American model Gigi Hadid - has revealed he doesn't feel able to escape attention, regardless of where he is in the world.

The former One Direction star explained: ''It's a really weird world. I don't think there's anywhere I could be anonymous now.''

Zayn is largely able to slip under the radar during the early hours of the morning in New York City - but the respite is only temporary.

Speaking to the Evening Standard newspaper, Zayn said: ''In New York [where Gigi is based], you can sometimes get out in the early hours of the morning for a walk.

''But there's no underground parking here, no escape routes. So they're going to get pictures, they're going to find you. In LA [his own usual US base], it's more catered to these things - you've got back entrances and that.''

As a result, Zayn admitted it's helpful that his girlfriend is also familiar with the stresses of fame.

But the chart-topping singer insisted being well known has never been his main motivation.

He shared: ''Oh yes, definitely - she gets it, she's very understanding. But I can understand how it can look, that you've got these two people in a 'power couple'.

''That's not something I want to be a part of. I'm with her because I like her and I hope she's with me because she likes me.''

In fact, Zayn said that he and Gigi are just a ''normal couple'' behind closed doors.

The hunky star said: ''When we come home, we don't really talk about that s**t. We just spend time together as a normal couple, cook food, watch TV, have a laugh.

''I've got into a thing of cooking pies recently. I cook a mean chicken and sweetcorn pie, with Alfredo sauce. I make my own pastry, roll it out and everything.''