Zayn Malik says honesty has been the key to combating his anxiety.

The former One Direction star has been candid about his anxiety disorder and how it has impacted his career, but Zayn believes being open about his troubles and having a settled routine have helped him to make progress.

Asked how he's approached dealing with the problem, Zayn told Us Weekly magazine: ''Just being straight up. Just being honest about everything, explaining what it is that makes you feel uncomfortable, what it is that you're cool with.

''And making sure that all of that is in order and everyone's got a clear understanding of what that is.''

Meanwhile, the 'I Don't Wanna Live Forever' hitmaker recently promised to tour his second album as he finally thinks the time is right to go on the road.

The 24-year-old star - who has previously cancelled a number of scheduled appearances due to his anxiety - said that his self-confidence has improved markedly over recent months and he now feels in the right frame of mind to tour his new music.

Asked why he didn't tour his first solo LP, Zayn said: ''We did a few auditions for the band, and we got a band together, but I just wasn't feeling it.

''The first record, I didn't feel like there was enough material to do a proper show. So I just waved it off until the second album, so I can get the best of both.

''I think my confidence is definitely improved now, so a tour is definitely on the cards. I'm excited to start rehearsing.''