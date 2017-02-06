Zayn Malik has hit back at the critics who have urged him to quit making music.

The 24-year-old star has taken to Twitter to blast his doubters and suggested he has no plans to walk away from the industry anytime soon.

The former One Direction star wrote: ''I recall someone saying to me a while back music wasn't my thing and maybe I should try something else..

''I guess we're all good at doing things we shouldn't (sic)''

Zayn has enjoyed considerable success as a solo artist since he quit One Direction in 2015, becoming the first British male artist to debut at number one in the UK and the US with his first album 'Mind of Mine'.

However, he has also been forced to cancel a number of planned appearances owing to his struggles with anxiety, including a much-anticipated performance at Capital Summertime Ball in June 2016.

In a statement, he explained at the time: ''Unfortunately, anxiety, which has haunted me throughout the last few months around live performances has got the better of me... with the magnitude of the event, I have suffered the worst anxiety of my career.

''I cannot apologize enough, but I want to be honest with everyone who has patiently waited to see me. I promise I will do my best to make this up to everybody I've let down today.

''I know those who suffer from anxiety will understand, and I hope those who don't can empathize with my situation. (sic)''

Zayn subsequently admitted he finds his anxiety to be particularly distressing because he loves his job so much.

He explained: ''I love the buzz. I don't want to do any other job. That's why my anxiety is so upsetting and difficult to explain. It's this thing that swells up and blocks out your rational thought processes.

''Even when you know you want to do something, know that it will be good for you, that you'll enjoy it when you're doing it, the anxiety is telling you a different story. It's a constant battle within yourself.''