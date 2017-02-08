Zayn Malik has lashed out at his critics on Twitter after he was accused of being ignorant.

The 24-year-old singer recently came to the defence of his girlfriend Gigi Hadid after she was accused of being racist in a video that showed her holding up a cookie shaped like the Buddha and squinting her eyes in an imitation of his face.

But Zayn - who has been a victim of racial discrimination on account of his Asian heritage - has hit back, writing on Twitter: ''People's nerve to call me ignorant, when any chance they get I'm a terrorist!! to be a racist goes against my very existence..

''So please don't try to educate me. (sic)''

The row first erupted when Bella Hadid, Gigi's sister, posted a video of her sibling squinting her eyes to imitate the Buddah, which prompted accusations of racial insensitivity.

Although Bella quickly removed the video, it popped up in numerous other places and the claims of racism quickly began to spread.

However, Zayn - whose father Yaser is British Pakistani - came to the defence of his girlfriend, rubbishing suggestions she is racist.

He wrote on Twitter, alongside a winking smiley face: ''trust me.. she likes asians (sic)''

In 2015, Gigi took to Instagram to defend herself against accusations of cultural appropriation after she shared a picture of a group of hands decorated with henna tattoos.

The model said it was completely appropriate because of her Palestinian roots.

Gigi - who is the daughter of Yolanda Foster and Palestinian real estate mogul Mohamed Hadid - wrote: ''Feel so blessed to have a foundation of friendship that will bond us for the rest of our lives.

''The way we can all sit around and talk like the clock's been turned back 10 years is the most beautiful and grounding feeling.

''It's so important to be with the families that raised you and friends that were raised with yours. So much love in my heart this holiday season!!!!

''& before you go all ''cultural appropriation'' in my comments, check out the last name. Hadid. Half Palestinian & proud of it. (sic)''